YS Jagan Praises PM Modi on Completing 25 Years in Politics and Governance

YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years of service in governance.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), YS Jagan wrote, “A remarkable milestone reflecting dedication, perseverance, and commitment in service to the Nation. Wishing you continued strength and success.”

On October 7 (Tuesday), Prime Minister Modi shared an elaborate post on X, reflecting on his tenure as a public servant.

He wrote, “On this day in 2001, I took oath as Gujarat’s Chief Minister for the first time. Thanks to the continuous blessings of my fellow Indians, I am entering my 25th year of serving as the head of a Government. My gratitude to the people of India. Through all these years, it has been my constant endeavour to improve the lives of our people and contribute to the progress of this great nation that has nurtured us all.”

PM Modi recalled that the BJP entrusted him with the responsibility of serving as Gujarat’s Chief Minister at a time when the State had suffered a massive earthquake.

“The preceding years witnessed a super cyclone, successive droughts, and political instability. Those challenges strengthened my resolve to serve the people and rebuild Gujarat with renewed vigour and hope,” he remarked.

He added that over the last 11 years, under his Prime Ministership, “We the People of India” have worked together to achieve many transformations.

“Our path-breaking efforts have empowered people across India, especially Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, and hardworking Annadatas. Over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty. India is seen as a bright spot among major global economies. We are home to one of the largest healthcare and social security schemes in the world. Our farmers are innovating and ensuring the nation’s self-reliance. We have undertaken extensive reforms, and the popular sentiment is to make India Aatmanirbhar across all sectors, reflected in the clarion call of ‘Garv Se Kaho, Yeh Swadeshi Hai.’”