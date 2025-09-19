Pawan Kalyan Vs Bonda Uma: Drama Unfolds in AP Legislative Assembly

A minor scuffle broke out between TDP MLA Bonda Uma and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday (September 19).

Tension mounted when Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheshwara Rao sought the intervention of Pawan Kalyan, who also holds the Environment, Forest, Science and Technology portfolio, in the functioning of the Pollution Control Board.

Bonda Uma alleged that despite Vijayawada having a Pollution Control Board, no work was being carried out. He urged Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to issue strict directions to officials and pull them up to work effectively.

Pointing out that Pawan Kalyan was not accessible, he questioned why errant officials were not being held accountable.

“The Deputy CM must respond to these complaints. The Pollution Board cite either NGT or the Deputy CM’s disapproval for delaying works,” Bonda Uma alleged.

In reply, Pawan Kalyan assured that he would certainly look into the issue.

However, the actor-turned-politician objected to the remarks that he was inaccessible. “Your concerns will be addressed. That is my commitment to you. But it is unfair to say that I am not available. I too can raise 25–50 similar complaints. But the purpose of these proceedings would be lost,” Pawan Kalyan maintained.

The exchange once again exposed strains within the TDP–JSP alliance. Questions persist over Pawan Kalyan’s ability to devote adequate time to his portfolio as Deputy Chief Minister, given his continuing involvement in films. The spat has only deepened doubts about his functioning.

Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in “They Call Him OG”, scheduled to release on September 25.