Chandrababu’s Betrayal of Rayalaseema Exposed: Will CBN Respond?

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is in soup. An unexpected disclosure by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has reopened an old wound — Rayalaseema’s chronic water distress — and placed Naidu squarely in the dock.

Speaking on the floor of the Telangana Assembly, Revanth stated that the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project at Pothireddypadu — initiated by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy — was stalled at Naidu’s request. Whether said deliberately, for political credit, or by slip of the tongue, the impact was immediate and damaging. The statement stripped away deniability and branded Naidu, politically at least, as having worked against Rayalaseema’s interests.

The Project and the Politics

The Pothireddypadu lift scheme was conceived as a long-term solution to Rayalaseema’s drought, aimed at utilising surplus Krishna floodwaters—up to three TMC a day during floods—to store water in reservoirs. Despite objections from Telangana politicians at the time, Jagan pushed the project forward, arguing that Andhra Pradesh was drawing only its rightful share and that floodwater should be used productively instead of flowing into the sea. Experts repeatedly noted that the project posed no real threat to Telangana.

Telangana’s primary objection was political and procedural: recognising the scheme before a river-water tribunal could allegedly tilt future allocations in Andhra Pradesh’s favour. Yet, like any state, Andhra Pradesh pursued its regional interest — Rayalaseema’s survival. Jagan pressed ahead, completing nearly 85 percent of the work, even after the National Green Tribunal raised environmental concerns. The project continued under the justification of drinking water needs.

A Sudden Halt — and a Convenient Silence

Everything changed after the YSR Congress lost power and the TDP–Jana Sena–BJP alliance formed the government. Despite the same coalition ruling at the Centre, the project was abruptly stalled. At the time, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy stated in Parliament that Andhra Pradesh failed to even present its case in a key environmental meeting, resulting in denial of permissions and irreparable loss to Rayalaseema. The reason for that silence now seems clearer.

Revanth revealed that he and Naidu had discussed the matter privately, and that Naidu stopped the project out of “respect” for him. This raises a blunt question: is this respect for a neighbouring Chief Minister—or disregard for Rayalaseema’s people?

Political Proximity, Public Cost

The closeness between Naidu and Revanth is no secret. From the TDP’s tacit support to Congress in Telangana, to its conduct during recent by-elections, the alignment has been visible. Many believe Naidu played a behind-the-scenes role in Revanth’s rise within Congress and his eventual elevation as Chief Minister. Until now, it was assumed that Revanth followed Naidu’s cues in Telangana. This revelation flips that assumption—suggesting that Naidu may be tailoring decisions in Andhra Pradesh to suit Revanth.

What makes this episode striking is that Revanth chose to disclose it publicly, fully aware that it would politically damage Naidu in Andhra Pradesh. The fallout was predictable—and severe.

A Pattern Repeats

YSR Congress leaders have seized on the issue, accusing Naidu of sacrificing Andhra Pradesh’s water interests and demanding accountability, even resignation. The criticism taps into a longer pattern. Despite long tenures in power, Naidu has not completed major irrigation projects nor launched transformative new ones for Rayalaseema. Grand promises surface during elections; foundation stones are laid; follow-through is missing.

In contrast, YS Rajasekhara Reddy built his legacy on irrigation, launching the Jal Yagnam and pushing projects across Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Coastal Andhra. Polavaram’s recognition as a national project owes much to his efforts. Notably, when capacity expansion at Pothireddypadu was proposed during YSR’s time, TDP leaders protested — and Naidu did nothing to restrain them.

That history makes today’s decision even starker: the same leader who once opposed expansion has now, as Chief Minister, halted a nearly completed Rayalaseema lifeline.

Big Promises, Shifting Narratives

Naidu’s recent enthusiasm for mega schemes — Godavari–Banakacherla, then Godavari to Nallamala Sagar — has raised eyebrows. These projects carry massive price tags and vague timelines, and face immediate objections from Telangana. Critics argue these announcements are more about optics, contracts, and political signalling than execution. Even within the TDP, it is well known that Naidu has historically doubted the electoral payoff of large irrigation projects.

The Core Question

Supporting Telangana’s projects is one thing; shutting down Rayalaseema’s is another. Revanth’s statement lands like a thunderbolt for Rayalaseema’s people. It cements the perception that the ruling coalition has delivered a serious betrayal. The lingering question is unavoidable: will Rayalaseema forgive a leadership that traded its water security for political equations across state lines?

Also read: Roja Slams Pawan Kalyan: When Chandrababu Backstabs, Are You Handing Him the Knife?