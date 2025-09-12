Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Day 4: Sanjana Wins Special Power, House in Chaos

Day 4 inside the Bigg Boss house was nothing short of chaos. The commoners, who entered as regular contestants, have completely flipped the game by creating high drama. Traditionally, celebrities take charge of the conflicts while commoners stay in the background. But this season, the tables have turned—commoners are driving the show, while celebrities appear sidelined and helpless.

One of the major highlights was Maryada Manish’s behavior. His heated conversation with Ramu Rathod didn’t sit well with viewers. Many felt he went overboard, and even in the latest episode, his attitude continued to draw criticism.

Meanwhile, Sanjana was called into the confession room for a heart-to-heart with Bigg Boss. Opening up about the house dynamics, she said, “Everyone is playing their own game. They act one way outside but think differently inside. I, on the other hand, say whatever is on my mind. That’s why I got the most nominations.”

When asked if she felt cornered by fellow housemates, Sanjana admitted she did. She added emotionally, “It hurts that so many nominated me. Even with the pain inside, I want to smile and stay strong—that’s my challenge.”

Her fearless honesty impressed Bigg Boss, who praised her for speaking openly. Sanjana also grew emotional about her family, but Bigg Boss reassured her, urging her to stay focused on the game.

In a dramatic twist, Bigg Boss granted Sanjana a special power—the right to choose five names for the first captaincy task, with the condition that two of them must be house owners. She picked Harish, Demon Pawan, Emmanuel, Srishti, and herself.

Once she announced the names to the house, chaos erupted again. Several commoners questioned why they weren’t included. Sanjana, however, stood firm and clarified, “I chose people I’m close with. That’s it.”

With commoners taking charge and emotions running high, Bigg Boss Day 4 has set the stage for even bigger clashes ahead.