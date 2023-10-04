Youths in position to win will be given tickets, says Pilot
Jaipur, Oct 04 (IANS) Congress Working Committee member and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot visited his constituency Tonk on Wednesday. This time his entry was in a very different style.
Pilot himself drove a big tractor from near Sawai Madhopur culvert to the petrol pump of Congress leader Dinesh Chaurasia, about 400 meters away.
Here, people climbed on a dozen JCB machines and showered flowers on Pilot and gave him a warm welcome.
While talking to the media, Pilot said that Rahul Gandhi says that the youth will be given a chance.
"I am in favour of the youth, but they should be hard workers of the party. The party is working on ensuring that the winning youth get a chance.
“The Congress will win more seats than before. The youth who are in a position to win will be given tickets. The party is working on this. The party will take the final decision," he said.
While interacting with the media, Pilot said that a third party does not exist in Rajasthan. Small parties or others will fight, but the main contest will be between the Congress and the BJP, he added.
