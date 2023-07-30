Youth suffers burns after helping carry tazia in Lucknow

Lucknow, July 30 (IANS) A Hindu man helping mourners carry tazia, suffered critical burns after the tazia came in contact with a high voltage overhead wire at the Purania railway crossing in Lucknow's Aliganj during the Muharram procession, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone, Qasim Abidi, said the youth Rinku Rawat, 30, from a slum area near the Purania crossing suffered burns on his hands, legs and stomach. He has been admitted to the SPM hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

"As soon as the tazia passed under the overhead wire, it came under the traction zone and a high voltage current leaked through. While Rinku sustained electric shock, others had providential escape," he added.

Abidi said the tazia was tall enough and it came under the traction range of overhead equipment (OHE), even the carriers tilted it to make it pass easily under the OHE.

He added that the police rushed the victim to the hospital.

Meanwhile, two people got electrocuted and 50 others injured after a loudspeaker kept on a tractor trolley came in contact with a high-tension line during a procession in Amroha.

Special Director General, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, said strict vigil of police and administration was maintained across the state along with the deployment of adequate police personnel in all the zones.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.