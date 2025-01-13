Youth shot dead in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 13 (IANS) A 22-year-old youth was shot dead by unknown persons at Rithoj village here in Gurugram on Sunday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Harsh Kumar. Police said that Kumar received one bullet injury on their head from a close range, which led to his death on the spot.

It is said that Harsh had gone to his hut 50 meters away from his home to smoke hookah at night, and he was killed by an unknown person. On Monday morning when his mother went to wake him up, it was discovered that he had been murdered.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot without any resistance. A police team from Bhondsi Police Station rushed to the spot and told reporters that the police had certain clues about the suspects.

The deceased's uncle, Kapil, told the media that a few youths from their village had a dispute with the deceased over an unknown petty issue and suspects of their involvement in the crime.

"We are not sure those people are behind the killing or not but we will share their details with the police," the deceased's uncle told reporters.

Meanwhile, a case of murder has been registered against an unknown person at the Bhondsi Police Station.

"The motive behind the killing is yet to be known. However, the family have suspected an alleged involvement of some people in their village. They will be questioned. Those behind the killing will be arrested soon," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

