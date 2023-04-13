Youth loses Rs 17L in online Ludo, hatches robbery conspiracy

Ghaziabad, April 13 (IANS) After losing Rs 17 lakh while playing Ludo online, a businessman's son in Ghaziabad hatched a false story of robbrey informing the police that he was robbed of Rs 6 lakh, in order to mislead the family.

The police launched a thorough investigation and solved the case. The person, identified as 23-year-old Saqib who gave fake information about the robbery, has been arrested.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bhaskar Verma said, on April 12, a person named Gufran informed Sahibabad police station that his son had gone to Sahibabad to buy goods from Shaheed Nagar. He was returning with Rs 6 lakh. After this, he was found lying unconscious on the road near Nagdwar. He was later admitted to GTB Hospital Delhi. According to Gufran, some people looted Rs 6 lakh from Saqib after making him uncinscious.

The ACP said that a case of robbery was registered in this matter and a thorough investigation was initiated. When there was some discrepancy in the facts told by the Saqib, the police strictly questioned him.

Saqib confessed that while playing Ludo game online he lost around Rs 17 lakh so far. Out of fear, Saqib took Rs 1.5 lakh from family in the name of buying goods on April 10. He told the family that he would buy the goods and sell them to other traders in Hindon Vihar area and would return from there with about Rs 6 lakh.

On the way, Saqib stopped near Nagdwar, parked the Scooty on the side of the road and pretended to be unconscious and lied on the ground. When some people came on the spot, Saqib gave them his father's number and asked them to inform him about the robbery. When the relatives came to the spot, Saqib told them that due to sudden darkness in front of the eyes, he fell from the Scooty and during this time some person took away his money.

Police said that Saqib has been arrested in this case.

