Woman, two daughters found murdered in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Aug 3 (IANS) A woman and her two young daughters were found brutally murdered in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district on Sunday.

The victims were found murdered at their residence in Samarlakota town in the district, police said. They have been identified as M. Madhuri (30), Pushpa Kumari (5) and Jessy (4).

The shocking incident occurred in Sitarama Colony in the town. Unidentified assailants hit the woman and her daughters on the head, resulting in their death.

Madhuri's husband, Prasad, complained to the police that when he returned home after night duty, he found his wife and daughters dead.

Police shifted the bodies for autopsy.

A police officer said they registered a case and took up an investigation.

Police detained Prasad, a car driver in a local company, for questioning. He was being treated as a suspect.

The investigators were also questioning other relatives and neighbours as part of the investigation.

Police have also not ruled out the involvement of housebreakers in the case.

Senior police officials, including Peddapuram DSP Srihari Raju visited the spot. The investigators gathered clues.

The incident sent shock waves across the town. Locals demanded stringent punishment for those involved in the gruesome murders.

Meanwhile, in another shocking incident in Dr B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, a youth allegedly tried to kill his father to claim insurance.

According to police, 24-year-old Harshvardhan tried to kill his father Venkata Ramana by knocking him down with a car. The incident occurred on April 21. Venkata Ramana, who was riding a two-wheeler, escaped with injuries.

After a thorough investigation for more than three months, police found that Harshvardhan tried to kill his father so that he could get insurance money.

Police registered an attempt to murder case against Harshvardhan and seized the car which he had hired. However, the accused's father, Venkata Ramana, urged the police not to register the case, as he did not want to see Harshvardhan behind bars.

