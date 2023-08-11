Will withstand storm of Hindi imposition, says Stalin on Centre's push for new criminal laws

Chennai, Aug 11 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday lashed out at the Union government for making attempting to replace the criminal laws by introducing new bills with Hindi titles.

In a social media post, Stalin, who also heads the ruling DMK, termed it an "audacious attempt" by the BJP-led government to tamper with the essence of India's diversity through a sweeping overhaul with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill to replace the IPC, the CrPC, and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively - "reeking of linguistic imperialism".

"This is an affront to the very foundation of India’s unity. BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have no moral right to even utter the word of Tamil language hereafter," he said.

Stalin maintained that in the crucible of history, Tamil Nadu and the DMK have emerged as the vanguards against such oppressive overtones.

"From the anti-Hindi agitations to safeguarding our linguistic identity, we have withstood the storm of Hindi imposition before, and we shall do it again, with unyielding determination.

"The fire of resistance against Hindi colonialism is ablaze once more. The BJP's audacious bid to supplant our identity with Hindi will be opposed resolutely," he asserted.

Stalin has also started the hashtag 'StopHindiImposition'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.