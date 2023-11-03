UP: Wife does not come home for Karwa Chauth, husband hangs himself

Bareilly, Nov 3 (IANS) A 24-year-old man allegedly died by hanging himself in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Thursday because he was upset over his wife not returning from her maternal home for Karwa Chauth.

Pramod Kumar, a resident of Guga village in the Bhuta police station area here, allegedly hanged himself in a room of his house.

Police said that the man's body had been sent for post-mortem.

Pramod's wife Preeti had gone to her maternal home two months ago, his grandfather Baburam said.

Pramod had an argument with his mother-in-law over the phone regarding Preeti returning home on Karwa Chauth.

Later in the night, he allegedly died by suicide, he added.

Baburam said that family members broke down the door of Pramod's room on Thursday and found him hanging.

Women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands on Karwa Chauth, which was celebrated in several parts of the country on Wednesday.

