When late Mahant Satyendra Das praised PM Modi’s resolve for Ram Temple

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, passed away in Lucknow on February 12. His demise triggered a wave of mourning in the priest community and also saw PM Modi leading the nation in offering heartfelt tributes.

The 85-year-old chief priest of Ram Temple passed away, just a month after celebrating the first anniversary of Pran Pratistha at Ram Temple on January 11.

Modi Story, a popular social media handle on X has shared an old video of Acharya Satyendra Das where he can be seen praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s devotion and resolve for helping realise the dream of crores of devotees, by building the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“The construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a symbol of his unwavering resolve and devotion. What was not possible in 500 years has been accomplished under his leadership," says the late Ram Temple chief priest in the video, in praise of PM Modi.

He further said that every step of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is based on the principle of 'Sarvajana Sukhaya, Sarvajana Hitaya'.

In the over 1-minute video, the late octogenarian priest also described the Prime Minister as a very simple and affable human being.

“Due to the work done by him, Shila Pujan, Bhoomi Pujan could be done and a grand temple was built at the same place. PM Modi has done the work that no one else could do for 500 years. And, it has been done with a religious point of view, not from a political point of view,” says Acharya Satyendra Das in the video while admiring PM Modi’s devotion for Ram Lalla.

Notably, the 85-year-old Acharya Satyendra Das was a Hindu mahant and the chief priest of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. He had been the chief priest of the Ram temple even before the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, 1992.

