Weather Contrast: Heavy rainfall likely in Bengal, Assam; no respite from heatwave in north India

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Even as northern India reels under scorching heat, the Met Office has predicted respite for the eastern and northeastern parts of the country, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to hit the region till June 20.

The IMD further said that the conditions are favourable for the advancement of the monsoon in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and also some parts of Bihar over the next 3-4 days.

"Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely in Odisha and Bihar during the next five days," the India Meteorological Department said.

The rain forecast amid the grueling heat wave conditions comes as a major respite for the people.

The weather conditions in the northeast have been attributed to a "cyclonic circulation" that lies over Assam at lower tropospheric levels.

However, the people in the North are unlikely to see respite from the searing heat anytime soon.

"No significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over Northwest India during the next 24 hours," the Met Office said.

It further said that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are 'very likely' in most parts of Uttar Pradesh on June 18 and 19, and in some parts till June 20.

