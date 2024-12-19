'We can learn to perform best in adverse conditions from PM Modi', says MP CM

Bhopal, Dec 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday that the art of achieving excellence even in challenging situations can be learned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister made this remark while addressing an event organised at T. T. Nagar Stadium to promote sports talent among youth in the state.

He assured that athletes will get full support from the state government.

Chief Minister Yadav said that sports have been incorporated into the curriculum under the New Education Policy, ensuring its prominence in academic development.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Yadav said: "Today, at the TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal, I inaugurated the 'Ceremony for Honouring and Encouraging Sports Talents' organised on the occasion of Jan Kalyan Parv and wished the players a bright future."

He further wrote: "Our players are the pride of our heartland who are constantly taking the fame of India and Madhya Pradesh to new heights in the world. Madhya Pradesh should be rich in such sports talents, every kind of facilities related to sports should be available to the players in their own state; this is the aim of the Madhya Pradesh government."

"In the programme, the players who performed best at the state level, national level and international level were congratulated by presenting them with honorarium and sports kits. On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Vishvas Sarang Ji and Mayor Malti Rai Ji along with other dignitaries were also present."

He also noted that opportunities for career advancement have also been created for sports teachers, enabling them to receive promotions similar to those of assistant professors and higher positions in the field of higher education.

"Today, our country is emerging as a powerful country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The talent of our players is coming to the fore and we are creating new records and getting medals in various sports," he added.

He noted that there has never been any dearth of talent among the players of the state in the country.

"Even when players lacked resources, talented players like Major Dhyan Chand won gold medals for the country while playing barefoot," the CM added.

State Sports Minister Vishvas Sarang on this occasion said the state government has approved the proposal to establish a sports complex in every Assembly constituency, which will be announced soon.

During the event organised by the Sports Department of the Madhya Pradesh government, gold medalists in state-level competitions were honoured.

The players of the medal-winning hockey team of the Paris Olympics, 2024, have put their signatures on the hockey stick presented to CM Yadav.

