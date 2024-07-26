Water level of major rivers in Myanmar exceeds warning mark amid heavy rains

Yangon, July 26 (IANS) Water level of major rivers in Myanmar has exceeded the warning mark in 12 towns across the country, Myanmar's weather agency reported on Friday.

Myanmar's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology said that the water level of the rivers, including Ayeyarwady river, Sittaung river and Ngawun river, has risen above the warning mark.

The weather agency has urged residents living near riverbanks and in low-lying areas to take precautionary measures, Xinhua news agency reported.

Heavy rains have been hitting parts of the Southeast Asian country in recent days, causing floods in many areas.

July and August are the middle of the rainy season in Myanmar, and heavy rains are typical during the period.

