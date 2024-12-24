Wasting time discussing Rahul Gandhi: Amruta Fadnavis' mocking response to allegations

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in response to his allegations over the death of Dalit man Somnath Vyankat Suryawanshi.

Suryawanshi, a 35-year-old Dalit man, died in judicial custody on December 15 after being arrested in connection with violence following the desecration of a statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Responding to Gandhi’s claims, Amruta Fadnavis told IANS mockingly, “I think you are wasting your and my time discussing Rahul Gandhi with me. There are various things… There are people with brains. It is better to talk about them.”

Rahul Gandhi visited Parbhani, the hometown of Suryawanshi, and met his family. He described the incident as "100 per cent a murder" and accused the police of custodial violence. He further alleged that Suryawanshi was targeted for being a Dalit and for his efforts to protect the Constitution. "The police have beaten him... murdered him in custody. He was killed because he was a Dalit. He was beaten and finished off," Gandhi stated emphatically.

He also accused Chief Minister Fadnavis of lying in the state Assembly, suggesting the CM aimed to protect the police by denying any wrongdoing in the case.

Amruta Fadnavis also addressed the ongoing debate about the establishment of a Sanatan Board. Responding to a question from IANS, she remarked, “Under legal and government guidelines, if such a trust is formed with proper rules, then there is no problem in it. After all, we are all Sanatanis.”

This discussion gained momentum after a Tripura minister suggested the creation of a Sanatan Board for Hindus, drawing parallels with the Waqf Board for Muslims. He also proposed separate boards for Christians and Sikhs, sparking widespread debate.

Commenting on the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) recently launched 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana', Amruta Fadnavis acknowledged the initiative's potential to economically empower women. The scheme offers a monthly allowance of Rs 2,100 to eligible women. “This is a good scheme. It’s a positive step to empower women economically,” she said. However, she added, “There is a need to work towards ensuring that women can stand on their own feet in the long term.”

The AAP has already begun registering beneficiaries for this initiative, which aims to provide financial support to women and foster economic independence.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.