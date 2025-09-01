Voter Adhikar Yatra being discussed across India: Kharge

Patna, Sep 1 (IANS) On the concluding day of the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Patna, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday that the Yatra led by Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav is being discussed across the country.

“Voter Adhikar Yatra is being discussed across the country. BJP tried its best to stop it, but the people of Bihar, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and all leaders of the Grand Alliance stood firm. Finally, our Yatra was completed successfully,” he said.

He further added that the land of Bihar is the mother of democracy, alleging that the BJP, in collusion with the Election Commission, is working to destroy democracy and the Constitution.

Kharge also highlighted LoP Rahul Gandhi’s series of nationwide campaigns.

“After Bharat Jodo Yatra, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, and Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhaan Yatra, Rahul Gandhi, along with Tejashwi Yadav and our Mahagathbandhan colleagues, led this Voter Adhikar Yatra. It received massive public support. Now, together, we must protect our right to vote,” he said.

He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of habitual “dishonesty” and “electoral malpractice.”

“Sometimes he steals your money, sometimes he steals your votes. Narendra Modi wants to win elections in Bihar by stealing votes, but we all must remain vigilant. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru gave us the right to vote, and we should not allow this right to be snatched away,” Kharge said, addressing the gathering.

CPI National Secretary Annie Raja and CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby also attacked the BJP, calling it a threat to democracy.

Annie Raja said that the vote is our right, which has been granted by the Constitution.

“We must protect this constitutional right. Our fight against vote theft will continue, and with the support of the people, we will remove the vote thieves from power.”

The CPI(M) leader M A Baby echoed similar concerns, saying that the BJP is stealing votes in the country, and this has now come to light.

“These people are enemies of democracy. By stealing votes, the BJP is attacking the Constitution. We must all unite to safeguard our voting rights,” he said.

