Vishnu Manchu confirms Mohanlal joining the cast of ‘Kannappa’

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) After doing a special appearance in Tamil megastar Rajinikanth's 'Jailer', Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is now confirmed to star in Vishnu Manchu's dream-project 'Kannappa'.

The movie is supposed to be a fantasy drama film, and will have a pan-Indian approach.

Taking to his X account formerly known as Twitter,Vishnuconfirmed the development as he wrote: "Har Har Mahadev!" after Mohanlal was confirmed to be on board for the project.

Earlier, the director while in New Zealand had announced the shooting of the film in a lengthy post on X which he said would kick off from the island country.

New Zealand has been one of the most common destinations when it comes to shooting fantasy movies or serials.

Vishnuhad written: "EPIC ADVENTURE BEGINS. Today, I stand in awe as the adventure of a lifetime unfolds in the picturesque landscapes of New Zealand, as we commence the shooting of 'Kannappa.' This dream has been seven years in the making, and its realisation is a testament to the divine blessings of Lord Shiva and Parvathi Devi."

“The last eight months have been nothing short of a whirlwind for everyone involved in '#Kannappa’. Sleepless nights became the norm, festivals were momentarily forgotten, holidays became scarce, and a good, uninterrupted five-hour sleep felt like a luxurious indulgence. The anxiety and nervousness still linger, but our spirits remain unwavering," he added.

Detailing the film’s conception, he wrote: "Seven years ago, when the eminent Tanikella Bharani first shared the concept of #Kannappa with me, I was instantly captivated by its potential. I took it upon myself to further craft and refine the story, and I cannot express enough gratitude to the incredible talents who joined me on this journey."

He continued in the post, "The support of stalwarts like Parachuri Gopalakrishna Garu, Vijendra Prasad Garu, Thotapalli Sainath Garu, Thota Prasad Garu, Directors Nageshwara Reddy Garu, and Eswar Reddy Garu has been instrumental in developing a script that promises to be larger than life".

Vishnu added: “In just a few days, a 600-strong cast and crew from around the world will converge in New Zealand to bring 'Kannappa' to life. Their sacrifices, leaving behind loved ones, are a testament to their unwavering belief in this project.”

“As we embark on this magnificent journey, we humbly ask for your love, support, and prayers. 'Kannappa' is not just a project; it's a labour of love, dedication, and unwavering belief. Our adventure begins, and together, we shall make magic happen. “Har Har Mahadev!”

Earlier, the Telugu director had already confirmed the casting of superstars Prabhas and Nayanthara both of whom signed on to the project after completing their big budget outings, namely ‘Salaar Part 1’ for Prahas and ‘Jawan’ for Nayanthara.

Mohanlal’s casting had been a tough issue due to the actor already being booked for his role in ‘Jailer’ as well as his own upcoming Malayalam film ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’.

But now, the roster is complete with over three superstars.

Vishnu has mostly kept all the details, including ones related to casting under the wraps. However, some details had leaked out though he covered the leaks and requested social media users to not leak out any information before time.

‘Kannappa’ is so far said to be based around the legend of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva who was supposed to be an avatar of Arjuna himself. One of the 63 nayanars, Kannappa according to legend had plucked out his eye as an offering to the deity, and performed a dance of penance which impressed Mahadev so much that he blessed him and gave him divine abilities.

