Vagabond beaten to death over petty issue in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) A 55-year-old vagabond was beaten to death by two men over a petty issue in Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

A senior police official said that the incident occurred on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m on DDU Marg near a temple when a confrontation started between the accused and deceased.

"In a fit of rage, they thrashed the victim, who is yet to be identified, with a wooden stick. Consequently, the victim became unconscious. Someone dialed PCR. The victim was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead by doctors," said the official.

“An FIR under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Kamla Market police station and investigation was taken up,” said the official.

“Irfan (35), a resident of Mata Sundri Marg, was arrested immediately after the incident based upon local intelligence while a manhunt has been initiated to nab the another accused who is on the run,” the official added.

