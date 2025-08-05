Uttarkashi cloudburst: Health Dept on high alert, specialist doctors rushed for relief efforts

Dehra Dun, Aug 5 (IANS) In response to the devastating cloudburst that struck Dharali village in Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, the Uttarakhand government has activated an emergency health response under the direct supervision of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The Chief Minister is closely monitoring the relief efforts and is in constant contact with senior officials to ensure swift assistance to the victims. Following his instructions, Health Secretary Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar has mobilised a team of specialist doctors, including surgeons, anaesthetists, physicians, and orthopaedic surgeons, for the affected area.

The team is being led by the Director of the Garhwal Division Health Services, who has been designated as the nodal officer for medical relief operations. To prepare for potential mass casualties, all major hospitals in the state have been directed to reserve beds for the injured.

Additionally, all medical officers and staff have been barred from taking leave until further notice to maintain full readiness. Hospitals have also been instructed to ensure uninterrupted availability of medicines, surgical supplies, and medical equipment.

The state-run 108 ambulance service has been placed on high alert in Dharali and surrounding regions. Ambulances from nearby districts have also been deployed to strengthen the emergency response and ensure quick evacuation and primary treatment of victims. A 24x7 emergency control room has been set up in Uttarkashi to coordinate medical and rescue operations.

The control room will serve as the central hub for communication and issue resolution during the ongoing relief efforts.

Dr. Rajesh Kumar warned that any negligence in the discharge of duties will lead to strict administrative action. "This is a humanitarian crisis that demands utmost sensitivity and dedication from every health official and worker," he said.

The Army, the ITBP, and the NDRF teams swiftly deployed 211 personnel and essential machinery for rescue operations.

Authorities also issued evacuation alerts for low-lying areas. District officials and SDRF teams are continuously monitoring the situation as efforts continue to restore normalcy.

Similarly, the Uttarakhand government has deployed IAS officers Abhishek Ruhela, Meghraj Singh Bisht, and Gaurav Kumar to coordinate relief efforts.

The PAC’s 40th Battalion and SDRF teams have also been rushed from Haridwar and Dehradun for rescue operations.

Ten senior police officers from Haridwar, Dehradun, Pauri, and Tehri, along with 160 personnel, have been assigned for ground support.

Teams have been instructed to carry essentials, tents, and medical supplies. Rapid action is underway under the directives of senior civil and police authorities.

