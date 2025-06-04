Uttarakhand govt approves Sudarshan Chakra Sculpture at Shri Badrinath

Dehradun, June 4 (IANS) The Uttarakhand Cabinet approved several key initiatives on Wednesday, with a special focus on the creation of the “Sudarshan Chakra Sculpture” at Shri Badrinath Dham.

As part of the ongoing reconstruction efforts under the Master Plan, this monumental artwork will be constructed at the Arrival Plaza, adding a distinct cultural and spiritual essence to the revered site.

Following the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sudarshan Chakra Sculpture is envisioned as a centrepiece that symbolises strength, divinity, and tradition, reflecting the deep spiritual significance of Badrinath Dham.

Designed with intricate artistry, this sculpture will serve as a landmark, enhancing the pilgrimage experience for devotees and visitors alike. Beyond this artistic endeavour, the Cabinet has also approved several other decisions aimed at improving governance, infrastructure, and administrative efficiency across various departments.

However, the Sudarshan Chakra Sculpture stands out as a project that merges heritage with artistic grandeur, embodying the devotion and rich cultural heritage associated with Badrinath Dham.

The Cabinet has also decided to integrate the previous services of employees covered under the National Pension Scheme within the state for gratuity liability. This decision aligns with the Government of India's directive issued on February 12, 2020, ensuring that employees under the National Pension Scheme receive similar service counting benefits for gratuity liability as those under the central government.

To streamline recruitment processes for uniformed positions, the Cabinet has approved the Uttarakhand Uniformed Constable Direct Recruitment Selection Process Rules, 2025, and the Uttarakhand Uniformed Sub Inspector Direct Recruitment Selection Process Rules, 2025. These rules aim to standardise the selection process for constables and sub-inspectors, ensuring transparency and efficiency in competitive examinations.

The Cabinet has amended regulations to extend the benefits of the Deceased Dependents Rules, 1974, to the dependents of environment workers regulated under ‘One Time Settlement.’

Previously, these workers were converted to outsourced positions upon retirement, preventing their dependents from receiving benefits. The amendment ensures that dependents of these workers will now be eligible for support under the Deceased Dependents Rules. Changes have been made to the Uttarakhand Clean Mobility Transformation Policy, 2024, particularly regarding the financial structure for incentives.

Initially, funds were to be deposited in an escrow account, but due to banking challenges, the Cabinet has decided to open a Special Nodal Agency (SNA) account instead, ensuring compliance with financial regulations.

Under the Uttarakhand Motor Vehicles Taxation Reform Act, 2003, the Cabinet has decided to exempt plug-in hybrid and strong hybrid electric vehicles from motor vehicle tax under the new rule 125 "M" of the Central Motor Vehicles (Ninth Amendment) Rules, 2023. This exemption is intended to encourage the adoption of environmentally friendly vehicles and will be valid for one time in the financial year 2025-26.

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission is undergoing structural reorganisation, with the creation of new posts to meet the growing demand for personnel recruitment across various departments.

The Commission, originally established in 2014, had 64 temporary posts, which have now been revised to 62. The Cabinet has approved additional posts to enhance the efficiency of the recruitment process.

Additionally, the Cabinet has approved the inclusion of the Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory as the Head of Department in government records, following the decision to bring the State's Forensic Science Laboratory under the direct control of the Home Department. This move is expected to streamline financial and administrative operations within the department.

The Uttarakhand Human Rights Commission, established in 2011, has faced operational challenges due to an outdated structural framework.

To address this, the Cabinet has approved the creation of 12 new posts, ensuring the Commission functions smoothly and effectively in the current administrative landscape.

