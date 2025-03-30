In UP's Sambhal, devotees flock to temples on first day of Chaitra Navratri

Lucknow, March 30 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, which recently experienced communal unrest over the Shahi Jama Masjid survey, saw grand celebrations on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. Devotees flocked to many temples to pay obeisance to the Goddess Durga.

From the early hours of the morning, temples were abuzz with religious fervour as devotees arrived as early as 4:00 AM on Sunday to offer their prayers and observe fasts in devotion to the goddess.

The Siddh Peeth Shri Chamunda Devi Temple saw a significant thousands of devotees making a beeline for the ancient temple to seek Ma Durga's blessings.

The temple’s Mahant, Murli Singh, shared insights into the temple’s rich history and the significance of Navratri.

“Our Siddh Peeth in Sambhal is an ancient temple. Since the establishment of Sambhal, this place has been dedicated to the goddess. Navratri is celebrated twice a year, in Chaitra and Sharad (Ashwin), with a grand nine-day fair. Every day, more than 10,000 devotees visit the temple during Navratri,” he stated.

As part of the temple rituals, the divine flame (Divya Jyoti) is brought from the revered Maa Jwala Devi Temple in Himachal Pradesh. Devotees participated in the aarti, chanting prayers and seeking divine blessings for prosperity and happiness.

A woman devotee, expressing her joy, said, “In the temple today, we are praying for the prosperity of all. We are also thanking God for the good harvest and pleasant weather, as everyone is filled with joy. Just as Holi was celebrated with great enthusiasm, Navratri has now begun and will be observed with the same devotion and fervor.”

The Navratri celebrations in UP including Sambhal district is likely to remain replete with grandeur, as devotees, especially women, prepare for traditional events like Garba and Dandiya, dressing in vibrant lehengas to enhance the festive spirit.

