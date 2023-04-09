Upendra Kushwaha decides to stay away from Iftar parties

Patna, April 9 (IANS) While the politics of Iftar continues in Bihar, Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) has decided not organise such an event this year.

Kushwaha, while interacting with media persons in Patna said: "Going for an Iftar party is similar to sprinkling salt on the wounds that happened due to the communal violence during the Ram Navami processions in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif."

"The holy month of Ramzan is currently underway and people are organising Iftar parties. Some prominent people invited me for the Iftar parties. A number of members of my party also suggested that I organise an Iftar party. In view of the current situation in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif, I personally believe that instead of organising an event, we have to make it convenient for 'Rozedars (Muslim people who do the fast during the month of Ramzan)'. At present, ointments are needed to fill wounds. Organising events could be viewed as sprinkling salt on the wounds," Kushwaha said.

Earlier, the BJP distanced itself from Nitish Kumar's Iftar party after Ram Navami violence. CHief Minister Nitish Kumar had invited every political party, including BJP, LJPR, RLJD and others, but the leaders of these three political parties stayed away.

On Sunday, the RJD is organising an Iftar party at Rabri Devi's residence. RJD also invited BJP leaders, Upendra Kushwaha and Chirag Paswan. BJP and Upendra Kushwaha decided not to go in the iftar party of RJD. As Chirag Paswan has close family relations with Lalu's family, he will go for the Iftar party at Rabri Devi residence.

