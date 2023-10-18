Unity among communities, support from people key to peace and development: Manipur CM

Imphal, Oct 18 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Wednesday that unity among the different communities and support from the people are important to achieve peace and development in the state.

Addressing a public function in Ukhrul, the Chief Minister speaking about the bond between the Tangkhuls (Naga community) and the Meiteis highlighted the transformation from a period of political division to a path of brotherhood.

He also announced plans to establish a Meitei and Tangkhul heritage museum at Hundung.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Singh was held at the mini-Secretariat in Ukhrul and after the meeting, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for various projects.

Projects worth a staggering Rs 64.38 crore were handed over to the people of Ukhrul and Kamjong districts, marking a significant investment in the area's development.

Regarding the restoration of mobile internet services, Singh sought patience from the citizens, particularly the students and youth.

After the recent students' agitation, the Manipur government had on September 26, two days after the ban was lifted after 143 days, had suspended mobile internet data services, internet/data services for five days before extending it again till October 6.

Singh declared that the state government would prioritise developing Ukhrul into a "summer city" and addressed the growing land issues the town faces as it undergoes expansion.

Emphasising the Ukhrul town's importance in the region, the Chief Minister stressed that Ukhrul should be a key part of the vision for the Northeast and the development programmes meant for Manipur under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He promised the construction of a dam at Shirui, costing Rs 180-200 crore, to ensure a consistent water supply throughout Ukhrul.

Singh called for support from civil society organisations (CSO) and members of the state Assembly to resolve any disputes that could hinder the dam's construction.

In line with his commitment to development, the Chief Minister said that the government would deliver on all its promises and urged that development should not be entangled in political disputes.

Singh assured the establishment of a nursing college in Ukhrul and expressed his intention to prioritise the setup of a medical college in the district, in line with the Prime Minister's vision of establishing medical colleges in each district.

He lauded the efforts of CSO leaders and village chiefs in their anti-drug campaign, emphasising the need for a five crore rupees drug rehabilitation centre under the Social Welfare department.

The "Go to Hills" initiative, aimed at bridging the gap between hills and the Valley, was celebrated as a means to foster unity and equal development in the state.

