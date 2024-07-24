UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrives in New Delhi; to call on PM Modi, other dignitaries

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy landed in New Delhi on Wednesday for his first official visit since he assumed office.

The dignitary’s visit is believed to be a significant event in light of impending discussions pertaining to the strategic partnership between India and the UK.

Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, took to X and announced: "The visit will strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and will make the 'living bridge' between (India) & (UK).”

Talks on strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be the highlight of Lammy's flying visit to New Delhi.

Lammy will meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday evening. He is also expected to hold discussions with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and NSA Ajit Doval besides calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This will be the first high-profile visit from London after the formation of the Labour Party government under the leadership of British PM Keir Starmer.

The 51-year-old Labour Party politician had spoken to EAM Jaishankar after assuming office earlier this month, hailing deep connections and "unique friendship" between people, business, and culture of India and the UK.

Lammy is scheduled to depart on Thursday morning as the key ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting kicks off in Laos, which will also be attended by Jaishankar.

David Lammy had previously visited India this February as Shadow Foreign Secretary.

