Two persons arrested on murder charges in Bihar

Patna, June 9 (IANS) Patna Police has arrested two persons for murdering the son of a sub-inspector in Gopalganj, an official said on Sunday.

Gopalganj SP Swarn Prabhat identified the accused as Akash Kumar and Vikas Kumar. He said that they were arrested from Phulwaria village under the same police station.

Gopalganj SP said that the Patna Police recovered the body of the son of a sub-inspector living in the neighbourhood of Sudish Yadav, the father of the accused.

“The youth was brutally murdered. A case has been lodged against Akash and Vikas in Shastri Nagar police station for the murder,” the SP said.

He said that the Patna Police took action in Phulwaria village with the help of local police. “After the arrest, Police brought them to Patna,” Gopalganj SP said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.