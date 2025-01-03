Two held in Gurugram for cheating of Rs 26 lakh

Gurugram, Jan 3 (IANS) The Gurugram police have arrested two people for allegedly duping a Dundahera resident of Rs 26 lakh on the pretext of a job for his sister at Delhi University (DU), police said.

Complainant Ankur Rao told the police that two persons fraudulently extorted Rs 26 lakh in the name of getting his sister's job as an Assistant Professor at Delhi University during the year 2023/24.

Upon receiving the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections at the Udyog Vihar police station in Gurugram.

The complainant alleged that Omkar Yadav (30), a resident of Kherki Baghanki village, came to his house and claimed that he had acquaintances with higher officials in DU.

The accused claimed that he would get his sister cleared in the interview and get her employed.

He also introduced Ankur to Sandeep Kumar (38), a resident of Sampla in Rohtak, who compromised a deal for Rs 32 lakh.

During this the complainant's sister received an email from the university for an interview scheduled on January 10, 2024; Sandeep told her that it was postponed.

Thereafter, she received another email on March 23 for document verification.

Later, the complainant and his sister found that there was no schedule for document verification.

The complainant told the police that in the meantime, the accused extorted a total of Rs 26 lakh from him.

When Ankur asked them to return his money the accused threatened to kill him, he alleged.

Following an investigation conducted by the Economic Offences Wing, an FIR was registered against accused Omkar Yadav and Sandeep Kumar at the Udyog Vihar police station, Gurugram.

During the investigation, the accused duo was arrested from Sampla, Rohtak, on Wednesday.

"The accused were produced before the court on Thursday, and it took them four days for police remand. Further action is being taken in the case as per law," said Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar.

