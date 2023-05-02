Two held with ganja in Goa

Panaji, May 2 (IANS) Goa Crime branch police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly possessing 1.5 kg of ganja worth Rs 1,05,000.

Superintendent of police (Crime branch) Nidhin Valsan told reporters here that the police team conducted a raid in Anjuna-North Goa and caught red-handed accused -- Vikram Uppar (21) from Uttar Kannada, Karnataka and Sahil Ujjaniya (26) native Matunga-Mumbai-Maharashtra.

"We have seized suspected drug ganja weighing 1.5 kgs, all worth Rs 1,05,000 from their possession," Valsan said.

Police are further investigating the case.

