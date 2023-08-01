Two die as car plunges into river in South Goa

Panaji, Aug 1 (IANS) Two persons, including a two-year-old boy, died allegedly due to drowning after their car nose- dived into a river from a bridge at Taripanto in Sanguem, South Goa, sources said on Tuesday.

Curchorem fire station personnel, told IANS, said that search for the car's driver, who went missing after the incident took place on Monday evening, has begun again this morning.

“Last night we tried to search for the third person who was driving the car. But could not trace him. Now since early morning we have started a search operation and are trying to trace him,” he said.

“We could trace the body of the mother and her two-year-old son soon after the incident,” he added. Their bodies were found in the car after it was retrieved from the river bed with the help of a crane.

