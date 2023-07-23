Two Chinese nationals arrested from Indo-Nepal border

Patna, July 23 (IANS) The security agencies on Sunday arrested two Chinese national along the Indo-Nepal border for entering into Indian territory without a valid Visa.

They were identified as Fukong and Zhao Jing, a native of Ziyajing province in China. This was the second attempt of two Chinese to enter into India through Raxaul border in East Champaran district.

Earlier, they had attempted to cross the India border in first week of May this year.

The accused, during questioning, said that they came to Kathmandu on Saturday morning and then to Birgunj. They ate meals at Birgunj and waited for the evening to cross the Indo-Nepal border by taking advantage of the darkness.

When they were crossing the border, immigration department spotted them and asked for their documents. The accused failed to provide valid documents leading to their arrest.

