Two brothers shot dead in Bihar's Samastipur

Patna, Oct 19 (IANS) Two brothers, who owned a grocery shop, were gunned down in Bihar's Samastipur district, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, Amit Chaydhary (28) and Sumit Chaudhary (36) were returning home at Pabda ward number 19 from their shop in Pachopur under Rosera police station when the incident took place on Wednesday night.

When they reached Chorwa Pokhar on Rosera Singhiya state highway around 10 p.m on their respective bikes, unidentified gunmen opened fire on them critically injuring the two.

Somehow, the two managed to contact the police help line following which cops of Rosera police station rushed to the spot and rescued them.

The two siblings were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to multiple injuries and blood loss.

Shocked over the incident, angry traders of Pachopur blocked the road this morning.

"We have recovered the bodies and sent them to Sadar hospital for post-mortem. We have sealed the district and are making efforts to identify and nab the accused. Scanning of CCTV cameras are underway," said a police spokesperson of Samastipur.

"Manikant Chaudhary - the father of the deceased brothers - has filed a written complaint against unidentified persons. The matter is under investigation," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.