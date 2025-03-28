Two brothers drown at Remix Falls in Jharkhand’s Khunti

Ranchi, March 28 (IANS) Two brothers from Ranchi drowned at Remix Falls in the Maranghada police station area of Khunti district of Jharkhand on Friday, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Shubham Kumar Yadav and Raj Kumar Yadav, both residents of Kokar, Ranchi.

According to reports, eight youths from Ranchi had travelled to the Remix Falls in a four-wheeler for an outing. Around 12 noon on Friday, while bathing near the waterfall -- where the Kanchi River flows under the rocks -- Shubham and Raj were swept away by the strong current and pulled into deep waters.

Hearing their cries for help, their friends raised an alarm, prompting local villagers to launch a rescue operation.

Raj Kumar Yadav was pulled out first and rushed to the trauma centre in Bundu, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Shubham Yadav’s body was trapped between the rocks, and it took villagers more than three hours to recover it.

Upon hearing the news, the grief-stricken family members rushed to the site, and their home is now filled with mourning.

Following the incident, Maranghada police station incharge Shankar Vidyarthi arrived at the scene with a police team. The police have sent both bodies for post-mortem.

This tragedy comes just four days after a similar incident at Remta Dam in Khunti, where Sachin Dang, a visitor from Ranchi’s Alkapuri locality, drowned while bathing.

Two months ago, another picnic outing turned fatal when three youths -- Ankur Kumar, Ashish Kumar, and Deepak Giri -- drowned at Tiru Falls in Ranchi.

The areas surrounding Ranchi are home to several dams and waterfalls, which attract visitors, but most locations lack proper safety arrangements. Despite repeated drowning incidents, there has been little effort to install warning signs, deploy lifeguards, or implement safety measures to prevent further tragedies.

