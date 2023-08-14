Two bikers die in Bihar road accident

Patna Aug 14 (IANS) Two bikers died after they met with an accident in Bihar's Araria district on Monday.



The deceased were identified as Abhimanyu Kumar (55) and Sunil Kumar (29) natives of Maheshpur village under Pipra police station in Supaul district.

The police said they were returning from Jogbani and fell from the flyover due to over speeding and lost control in Forbesganj Araria on NH 57.

The victims died on the spot.

The postmortem of the dead bodies were conducted and handed over to their respective families.

