Two arrested for duping people on pretext of giving govt jobs in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 10 (IANS) Two fraudsters have been arrested by Assam Police on Monday for allegedly collecting money from job aspirants on the pretext of giving them government jobs, officials said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Shamim Ahmed and Nabajit Barman.

A senior police official said that Ahmed and Barman were running a forum for specially abled persons and they collected a handsome amount of money from people by falsely promising them jobs in the state government departments.

“The two accused persons used to collect Rs 3-4 lakhs from each person who have been seeking jobs in the government sector. We have been tracking both of them for the last few days and ultimately, they got arrested,” the official added.

The police have brought them to Panbazar police station in the city and they have been questioned by the investigating team. A case was also registered against the duo under relevant sections.

To recall, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier had said that the state government has given more than 1.25 lakh jobs in the last three years, and before the next assembly election, it will cross 1.7 lakh figure.

The CM also mentioned that this handful number of jobs was given transparently with zero complaints of malpractice.

He said, “In 2021, we made a poll promise of giving 1 lakh jobs to youths of Assam. Today, we have given 400 jobs in different government departments including education and health. With today’s addition, the total government jobs have touched the 1.25 lakh mark. We have planned to provide more jobs in the coming days. The state government has made a plan to provide at least 1.7 lakh jobs till 2026.”

Sarma asserted that no other previous state government was able to give such a high number of jobs in the history of Assam.

“I am sure that no previous state government has a track record of giving these many jobs in a single tenure. Moreover, every appointment was transparent and no youths in the state now fear for any malpractice in the government recruitment process. There has not been even a single case in the Court challenging the recruitment drive,” he added.

