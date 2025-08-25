‘Truth finally out’: BJP slams Congress on ‘fall’ of 2020 MP govt

Bhopal, Aug 25 (IANS) BJP leader Narottam Mishra on Monday blamed the state's senior Congress leaders for the “fall” of the Madhya Pradesh government in March 2020, asserting that the truth has finally come to light.

“Kamal Nath has finally accepted the truth. It is now clear that Kamal Nath was the Chief Minister, but it was Digvijaya Singh who was running the state government,” claimed the BJP leader amid controversy over the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in 2020.

He further claimed that Congress leader Umang Singhar -- who is the incumbent Madhya Pradesh Leader of the Opposition (LoP) -- had also talked about the internal bickering with the state government, which led to the “fall” of the state government.

“Captain (Kamal Nath) had made a hole in the Congress’s ship, which led to the collapse of his government, and they blamed the BJP. More things will soon come out from the Congress leaders,” he claimed.

However, Narottam Mishra is said to have played a key role in toppling the Congress in March 2020.

“Congress government collapsed due to internal conflict among the top leaders,” claimed Mishra.

The controversy surfaced after the former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh claimed that the fall of the Congress government after 15 months stemmed from differences between Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia -- who now has joined the BJP.

Singh said the “understanding” between the two leaders on the way of working was not honoured. Despite his efforts to mediate through mutual acquaintances, he alleged, commitments made in the Gwalior-Chambal region were ignored.

Digvijaya Singh said that when he was Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh (1993-2003), he received full support from Kamal Nath.

Reacting to the development, Kamal Nath said he does not wish to talk about the old matter, as it serves no purpose.

“Recently, there has been some commentary regarding the fall of the Congress government under my leadership in Madhya Pradesh in 2020. I simply wish to say that dredging up old matters serves no real purpose,” he wrote on X.

“However, it is true that - aside from personal ambition - Jyotiraditya Scindia felt that the government was being run by Digvijaya Singh. It was this very displeasure that led him to break away with Congress MLAs, ultimately bringing down our government,” Kamal Nath informed on X.

Meanwhile, Scindia dismissed Singh’s remarks as “a matter of the past” and refused to comment, saying, “I will not talk about the past.”

The Congress formed the government in December 2018, winning 114 seats against the BJP’s 109, with support from the BSP, SP, and independents. However, in March 2020, Scindia quit Congress and joined the BJP along with 22 “loyalist” MLAs, reducing the Kamal Nath government to a minority, which ultimately paved the way for the BJP government in the state.

