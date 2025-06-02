Tripura: TMP holds protests seeking action against the official for not meeting the party chief

Agartala, June 2 (IANS) Around two thousand activists of the youth wing of ruling BJP’s ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP) on Monday organised a massive demonstrations in front of the office of the District Magistrate (DM) of Tripura’s Gomati district and locked the main gate of the office for around three hours demanding action against DM Tarit Kanti Chakma.

TMP leaders claimed that the DM Chakma disrespected party supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma on May 25.

Debbarma, a former royal scion, along with Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Purna Chandra Jamatia reportedly went to meet the DM on May 25 (Sunday) night at his (DM) official residence to discuss some issues but the DM refused to meet both Debbarma and Jamatia.

An official of the DM office said that Chakma (DM), through the security personnel, informed them to come to the office during office hours to discuss their issue.

The issue rocked Tripura politics, and the Youth Tipra Federation (YTF), the youth wing of TMP, announced to shut down all government offices in the Gomati district on Monday.

YTF President Suraj Debbarma said that if the government does not take any action against the DM, then they would launch a state-wide agitation soon.

After around three hours of demonstration by the YTF activists and members, police broke the lock and opened the main gate of the DM office.

An official of the Chief Minister’s office said that Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha earlier asked the Chief Secretary J. K. Sinha to inquire into the matter and submit a report to him.

In view of the TMP’s demonstrations, around 2,000 security personnel comprising Tripura Police, Tripura State Rifles, and CRPF were deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

A police official said that in view of the demonstration, no untoward incident was reported. A delegation of TMP, led by the party leader and Minister for State for Industries & Commerce, Brishaketu Debbarma, earlier met the Chief Minister and demanded steps against the DM.

