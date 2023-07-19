Tripura CPI(M) MLA dies at 69 due to cardiac arrest

Agartala, July 19 (IANS) Senior Muslim leader and CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque died after a cardiac attack in the wee hours of Wednesday, party sources said. He was 69.

Elected from the Boxanagar Assembly Constituency in Sepahijala district in the February elections, Haque suddenly fell ill late on Tuesday night and was rushed to Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital, where doctors after preliminary treatment declared him dead.

He is survived by four sons and wife.

CPI(M) leader Amitabh Datta said that Haque was the party's state committee member and leader of All India Krishak Sabha.

The party flag would fly half-mast across Tripura in honour of the departed leader, Datta said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, CPI(M) state Secretary Jitendra Choudhury, party's politburo member and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and many other political leaders condoled the death.

Chief Minister Saha in his social media posts wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of Honorable MLA Samsul Haque of Boxnagar Assembly Constituency. I pray to the almighty for eternal peace of his departed soul. Also, my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family".

With Haque's death, CPI(M)'s strength was reduced to ten in the 60-member Tripura assembly.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.