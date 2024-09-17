Trinamool RS member resigns from the post of editor of party organ

Kolkata, Sep 17 (IANS) Veteran Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has resigned as Editor of the party organ "Jago Bangla (Wake up Bengal)".

Sources said that Roy had forwarded his resignation on Monday night but it is not yet clear whether the party leader has accepted it or not.

On Monday night soon after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee replaced several key officials, including the Commissioner of Kolkata Police Vineet Kumar Goyal, accepting the demand of the junior doctors protesting against the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G Kar Medical College & Hospital, Roy posted the picture of the national emblem, with the words 'Satyameva Jayate' (Truth will prevail) inscribed on it.

"My 2 fold demands were for custodial interrogation of 2 heads of RG Kar Hospital and Kolkata Police have now been accepted under pressures from popular movement unleashed by Jr. Doctors and millions of people. Satyameva Jayate. I’m happy like everybody", he said in a separate post.

Since the RG Kar tragedy surfaced, Roy has been extremely vocal against his own party's government. In a post on his X handle, he had even demanded the custodial interrogation of the Police Commissioner and the medical college's controversial former Principal Sandip Ghosh, who is currently in judicial custody.

He was even summoned by the city police for interrogation and then had deleted that post demanding custodial interrogation of the police commissioner. Thereafter, Roy posted a 1962 cartoon by R.K. Laxman on X, showing a youth being dragged away by his shirt collar by a policeman, who says he was being hauled up for "spreading facts, not rumours". However, he did not add any comment on his own to it.

His distance from the party leadership started widening since the time he was summoned by the city police

