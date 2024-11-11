Traffic congestion in Haryana’s Dhankot will be solved soon: Minister

Gurugram, Nov 11 (IANS) Haryana's Industry and Commerce, Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister Rao Narbir Singh said on Monday that to develop the infrastructure in Gurugram, effective plans should be prepared on the ground so that the citizens get the benefit as soon as possible.

Also, the works related to roads, sewerage and drainage should be completed quickly.

Singh gave these instructions to the concerned officials while inspecting the arrangements of road, traffic management and drainage near the village Dhankot on the Gurugram-Jhajjar road on Monday.

"Gurugram city has connectivity with other districts of the state through Jhajjar road. In such a situation, there is heavy traffic pressure on this road. A special action plan should be prepared to avoid jams in Dhankot village," he said.

He directed to ensure traffic management by putting additional slabs on the canal near Dhankot or by finding some other alternative.

The officials of PWD, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) should call a joint meeting and ensure that this is resolved within a time frame.

He also directed the resolution of the waterlogging near the village of Dhanwapur. PWD officials said that this problem will be resolved within a month.

He also directed to immediately repair the road passing through Dhankot and the bypass road. He also directed to immediately clean the drainage system built for drainage within Dhankot so that the waterlogging on the road could be resolved.

Additional Commissioner of MCG YS Gupta, Chief Engineer Manoj Yadav, PWD Superintending Engineer Praveen Chaudhary, XEN Gajender Singh, GMDA XEN Vikas Malik and other officials were also present.

