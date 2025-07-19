‘Total unity and no confusion in NDA’: Annamalai slams DMK alliance in TN

Chennai, July 19 (IANS) Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Saturday asserted that there is complete unity within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, unlike the prevailing confusion within the DMK-led alliance.

Speaking to reporters in Namakkal after paying floral tributes to the late BJP leader ‘Auditor’ V. Ramesh on his death anniversary, Annamalai dismissed controversy over his earlier remarks about the possibility of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

“I only repeated what my party leader, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had said. There is no confusion in the NDA over leadership or the chief ministerial candidate for the 2026 Assembly elections,” he said. He pointed out that both Amit Shah and AIADMK leader and opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami had jointly made the announcement, clarifying the alliance’s position. He contrasted this clarity with the internal rifts within the DMK-led alliance.

“Parties like the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), and VCK are openly criticising the DMK even while being part of its alliance. That reflects the real confusion,” he said. On the controversy involving Mayiladuthurai Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) DSP Sundaresan, who made allegations against senior police officials and was recommended for suspension, Annamalai criticised the state government’s response.

“When an honest officer in uniform has to walk into his office and speak out, it shows the collapse of the administration. Instead of investigating the officer’s claims, suspending him is unjust. The Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, should intervene and ensure justice,” he said. The BJP leader also raised concerns about the alleged kidney sale racket reported from the rural areas of the Namakkal district.

Calling for immediate action, he demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). “For organ transplants, clearances from various government departments are needed. But here, middlemen are operating like an organised crime syndicate. This racket has come to light only because of the media. The government must set up an SIT and conduct a thorough probe,” Annamalai urged.

Meanwhile, in Salem, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran paid tribute to the late ‘Auditor’ Ramesh at the very spot where he was murdered in Maravaneri.

Speaking to reporters, he said the BJP would continue to stand by Ramesh’s family and uphold his memory. He also expressed condolences to the family of M.K. Muthu, the eldest son of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, who passed away in Chennai earlier in the day.

