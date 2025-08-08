Mayasabha Twitter Review: Deva Katta’s Web Series Receives an Overwhelming Response from Netizens

The highly anticipated political web series Mayasabha made its debut on SonyLIV OTT today and has already taken social media by storm. Directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jaikumar, the series dives deep into the political landscape of 1990s Andhra Pradesh, offering viewers an intense and gripping drama.

Headlined by Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao, Mayasabha also features veteran actors like Nassar, Sai Kumar, Srikanth Iyengar, and Divya Dutta in key roles. The performances, storyline, and execution have been widely praised by fans and critics alike.

Social Media Buzz: Fans Applaud Performances and Writing

Within hours of release, netizens flooded X (formerly Twitter) with positive reviews. Many highlighted the strong screenplay, realistic dialogues, and intense build-up. One user posted,

"Mayasabha is a solid political drama. The screenplay and tension in some scenes are excellent. OTT platforms should support more such content."

Another wrote,

"Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao are fantastic. They carry the narrative with great energy right from the beginning."

Realism Strikes a Chord

The realistic portrayal of the political atmosphere has especially resonated with viewers. Comments praised the writing, dialogue delivery, and subtle political undertones throughout the 7-episode series.

“Not a single dull moment! Brilliant writing and direction. Deva Katta strikes again,” said one enthusiastic viewer.

Many have also wondered if the story draws inspiration from real-life political events, given the authenticity and depth portrayed in the narrative.

With Mayasabha opening to strong word-of-mouth and critical acclaim, it marks another win for regional storytelling on OTT platforms. The series appears to be a compelling blend of political drama, intense performances, and grounded storytelling — setting the bar high for future Telugu web series.

Worth varma worth🥵

Didnt think that it's fictional or something else😁

Just enjoyed the whole political drama with brilliant writing nd excellent performances👌

Not even single dull moment in entire 7hrs runtime👏@devakatta poilettu next season dinchu🙌

3.75/5⭐#Mayasabha pic.twitter.com/AhDJxsoqPM — Sreedhar Bunny#viratian♥️ (@bunnysreedhar) August 7, 2025

#Mayasabha

Good political drama

Some scenes 💥💥💥💥

Quality and screen play too good 👍🏾 @SonyLIV expecting More stories like this.

But one question to @devakatta Is this story based on true event's or fictional story? Give clarity once.... — Veera Chowdary 🌾🌾 (@urtruly_veera45) August 7, 2025

Just finished watching #Mayasabha and I’m blown away! 🔥Hats off to @devakatta garu for crafting such a bold, thought-provoking series. Gripping performance by @AadhiOfficial & @IamChaitanyarao .

Every frame speaks volumes—layered storytelling & deep political insight. pic.twitter.com/odIEDt4SOE — Sushanth Reddy A (@SushanthReddyA) August 7, 2025

Deva Katta delivers a decent political drama with #Mayasabha. The film really gains from the acting of Aadhi Pinisetty, Chaitanya Rao, and others. It kicks off with a bang and keeps the excitement going during key scenes. Though it drags in the middle with all the characters, it… pic.twitter.com/G0P77ljSvZ — Review Rowdies (@review_rowdies) August 7, 2025