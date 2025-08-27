Toddler among two killed in building collapse in Maharashtra's Vasai

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Two people were killed and nine others injured after a portion of a residential building collapsed in Vasai, located in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The injured were immediately rushed to hospitals in Virar and Nalasopara on the outskirts of Mumbai, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

Those rescued have been admitted to Riddhi Vinayak Hospital, Prakriti Hospital, Chandansar Hospital, and Sanjeevani Hospital.

The mishap occurred when the rear portion of the four-storey Ramabai Apartment, situated on Narangi Road in Vasai, gave way and collapsed onto a nearby chawl around 12.05 a.m.

Rescuers have so far pulled 11 individuals from the rubble, some with serious injuries. Two of them succumbed to their injuries.

Among the deceased were identified as 24-year-old Aarohi Omkar Jovil and a toddler, Utkarsha Jovil.

Officials said the collapsed section of the apartment came down directly on the adjoining chawl, leaving multiple residents trapped under the debris.

Teams from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Fire Department, along with two NDRF units, are currently at the site, conducting search and rescue operations.

Structural engineers are inspecting the remaining part of the building to assess any further risk of collapse.

This came as heavy rainfall has been lashing parts of Maharashtra, worsening the situation in several regions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across the state on Wednesday, with heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. Yellow and Orange alerts have been issued for 25 districts.

Districts including Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are expected to receive heavy rainfall, with a Yellow alert issued for all six.

The IMD has urged residents of the alert-marked districts to stay vigilant, follow official weather advisories, avoid unnecessary travel in flood-prone areas, and exercise caution in view of the risk posed by thunderstorms and strong winds.

Further details on the Vasai building collapse are awaited as rescue operations continue.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.