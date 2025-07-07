TN: Tiruvarur declared ‘Red Zone’ ahead of CM Stalin’s visit

Chennai, July 7 (IANS) Security has been tightened across Tiruvarur district as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is scheduled to visit the region for two days, on July 9 and 10.

The Tiruvarur District Police have declared all roads and streets through which the Chief Minister’s convoy is expected to pass as “red zone” areas, effectively restricting movement and activities in those zones for security reasons.

In a press release issued on Monday, District Collector V. Mohanachandran said the use of civil remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) and drones has been strictly prohibited during the Chief Minister’s visit.

The restrictions follow standard VVIP security protocols, given that Stalin’s convoy will pass through multiple areas in the district.

As per the itinerary, Chief Minister Stalin will arrive in Tiruvarur from Chennai via Tiruchirappalli on the evening of July 9. He will first visit the Kalaignar Memorial at Kattur, located on the outskirts of Tiruvarur town, to pay homage to his late father and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Following the memorial visit, Stalin will lead a roadshow in Tiruvarur town on the same night. The Chief Minister will stay overnight at his family residence in Tiruvarur.

On July 10, he is scheduled to participate in a function organised by the district administration where various welfare scheme benefits will be distributed to eligible beneficiaries. The programme will also showcase recent achievements of the DMK-led government in the region. This visit is part of Stalin’s broader outreach campaign across Tamil Nadu, which has included recent stops in districts like Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Nagapattinam.

In each of these districts, he has launched new development projects, interacted with local communities, and overseen the disbursement of welfare assistance.

The Chief Minister’s roadshows have been attracting large crowds, particularly in districts that hold political and sentimental value for the DMK. Tiruvarur, being Karunanidhi’s birthplace and home turf of the DMK, holds special significance.

This visit is expected to further consolidate the party’s grassroots presence ahead of key local body and assembly elections.

Police have urged the public to cooperate with the security arrangements and avoid using drones in the restricted zones during the two-day visit.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.