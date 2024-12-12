TN: Three Keralites, including two month old baby, killed in Coimbatore road accident

Chennai, Dec 12 (IANS) In a tragic road incident, three people from Kerala, including a two-month-old toddler, lost their lives on Thursday when the Alto car they were travelling in collided with a truck at Madhukarai in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu.

The deceased have been identified as Jacob Abraham (60), his wife Sheeba (55) and their grandson Aaron (2 months) all hailing from Eraviperur in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.

Aleena (21), daughter of Jacob and Sheeba and mother of Aaron is admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

Police said that Jacob and his family were travelling to Bengaluru from Pathanamthitta.

The Madhukarai Police have arrested the truck driver, Shakthivel, a resident of Karur. Further details regarding the accident are awaited.

On November 27, a bus collided with a moped, killing the rider instantly. The incident occurred on the National Highway in Salem. The deceased rider, identified as P. Periyasamy (60), a resident of Veerapandiyar Nagar near Chinnagoundanur in Salem, was crossing the road on his moped when the bus, travelling from Coimbatore to Chennai, struck him.

Due to the impact, the bus, which had 30 passengers on board, toppled and caught fire after a fuel tank leakage.

Fortunately, all passengers managed to escape unhurt.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Police have reported a 5 per cent reduction in fatal road accidents in the state this year compared to the previous year.

According to police data, from January to July 2024, 10,066 fatal accidents were reported, resulting in 10,536 deaths.

During the same period in 2023, there were 10,589 fatal accidents with 11,106 fatalities.

In a statement, the police attributed the reduction to stringent enforcement measures and special safety drives.

“Due to active enforcement and other efforts by the police, there has been a reduction of 523 fatal accidents (5 per cent). The number of lives lost has also decreased by 570 compared to last year,” the statement said.

