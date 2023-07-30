TN reports five new Covid cases, three in Chennai

Chennai, July 30 (IANS) Tamil Nadu has reported five new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Of these three are in the state capital, Chennai.

One case is reported in Coimbatore and the other in Theni in South Tamil Nadu.

With these new five cases, the number of Covid-19 active cases has reached nine in the state.

The total number of infections in the state stood at 36,10,628 since Covid-19 was first detected. The total recoveries in Tamil Nadu from Covid-19 stood at 35,72,538.

No deaths were reported due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The number of deaths due to Covid in Tamil Nadu stood at 38,081 since the pandemic outbreak.

--IANS

aal/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.