TN: I-T raids at over 50 locations of a real estate company; CM implicated

Chennai, April 24 (IANS) The Income Tax department is conducting raids at more than 50 places on the premises of G-Square relations, a real estate company allegedly closely related to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his family members.

Income Tax sleuths are conducting raids and searches in the premises of Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan's auditors residence also.

The Tamil Nadu BJP president, K. Annamalai had a few days back released the 'DMK files', in which he has alleged that Stalin's son and current Minister, Udayanidhi Stalin, and his son-in-law Sabareesan had generated income much above their known sources of income.

There were allegations that G-Square had received unhindered support when Stalin was Deputy Chief Minister in his father Karunanidhi's Cabinet. Annamalai has charged that his allegations of money swindling was not only of the present DMK government but also during the period of M. Karunanidhi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.