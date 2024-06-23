TN hooch tragedy: BJP hits out at DMK, questions silence of INDIA bloc leaders

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the DMK government over the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakuruchi district, which resulted in the loss of over 56 lives, predominantly from the Dalit community.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra questioned the silence of Congress and other INDIA bloc leaders over the tragedy and also the ‘complicity’ of the state government.

Holding the state government responsible for the death of 56 people, the BJP termed it as a ‘state-sponsored murder’ and asked why Chief Minister MK Stalin was not coming clean on the issue.

“When will he give statement over the death of so many people? Why did the Collector deny deaths due to spurious liquor and try to deflect the issue? Was there any direction from the top leadership?” he questioned.

Criticizing the Congress for keeping mum on an issue of national importance, Patra questioned the silence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other members of the INDIA bloc.

"This is a murder and not an accident. So many Dalits have lost their lives and still, all are silent. This is just because the matter does not align with their political interests," he said.

"I don't want to distinguish deaths based on castes, but the people who take out candle marches, those who fight for the rights of the Dalits, where are these people today?" he asked.

Notably, the tragedy unfolded in Karunapuram village, a Dalit-dominated area in Kallakurichi, where illicit liquor led to the deaths of over 56 people, with many others critically ill and about 200 people still hospitalised.

The BJP Spokesperson further pointed to the long-standing operation of the illicit liquor business in Karunapuram and demanded answers for the alleged complicity between the administration officials and those behind the illicit liquor trade.

"This business has been operating in the town for many decades and was known to everyone in the police and administration," he added.

"My question to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is, are you complicit or not? Who will answer on your behalf?" he said, when questioned on what action he expects from the Tamil Nadu government in the hooch tragedy that took more than 50 lives.

