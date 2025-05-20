TN govt to deploy drones, ground robots to tackle forest fires

Chennai, May 20 (IANS) With rising temperatures linked to climate change contributing to an increase in forest fire incidents, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department is turning to advanced technology to bolster its firefighting capabilities.

The department has announced plans to deploy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) for the detection, control, and assessment of forest fires.

According to an official document, the UAVs will be used to verify forest fire alerts by providing real-time visuals and transmitting spatial coordinates to ground teams and command centres.

The UGVs, on the other hand, will be equipped with high-pressure water cannons and fire-retardant dispensers to actively combat fires, support mop-up operations, and assess post-fire damage.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance preparedness, improve real-time response, and enable post-incident analysis using cutting-edge tools.

The UAVs will be fitted with high-resolution RGB and thermal sensors to conduct aerial surveillance over fire-prone areas. These devices will also assist during the pre-fire phase by monitoring zones identified as vulnerable through predictive models based on historical and spatial data.

To ensure the effective use of these technologies, the department plans to conduct extensive training programmes for forest personnel. Staff across divisions will be trained in the operation, basic maintenance, and troubleshooting of both UAVs and UGVs.

Initially, the systems will be deployed on a pilot basis to evaluate operational effectiveness. A phased rollout across high-risk forest areas will follow upon successful assessment.

The urgency of these measures is underscored by the recent spike in forest fire incidents in Tamil Nadu. Between February 6 and May 11 this year alone, the state recorded 111 major forest fires.

The India State of Forest Report 2023 classified around 96 sq km of Tamil Nadu’s forest and scrubland as “very highly fire-prone”, while over 690 sq km is “highly fire-prone”, and about 1,700 sq km falls under the “moderately fire-prone” category.

Data also shows a significant rise in forest fire incidents in the state’s tiger reserves. In the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, detections surged from 77 in 2019-20 to 500 in 2023-24. In Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, the number rose from just five to 95 over the same period.

