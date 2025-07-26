TN CM MK Stalin to be discharged from hospital tomorrow

Chennai, July 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who has been under medical care at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai since July 21, is expected to be discharged on July 27, according to sources close to the hospital.

The Chief Minister was admitted after he experienced a sudden spell of giddiness during his routine morning walk. Doctors conducted a series of diagnostic tests, including an angiogram, to determine the cause of the symptoms.

A medical bulletin issued by the hospital confirmed that the angiogram results were normal and that the Chief Minister is in stable condition.

The statement further noted that Stalin underwent a “therapeutic procedure” on July 24 based on the recommendation of a committee of medical experts led by renowned interventional cardiologist Dr. G. Sengottuvelu.

Despite being hospitalised, the 71-year-old Chief Minister has continued to oversee government affairs and discharge his duties from his hospital bed.

Sources at the hospital indicate that barring any last-minute medical observations, the Chief Minister will be discharged on Sunday. Post-discharge, he is likely to continue rest at home for a few days while gradually resuming full official responsibilities.

Meanwhile, senior cabinet ministers are coordinating closely with him to ensure the smooth functioning of the government.

In a video released earlier this week from Apollo Hospitals, Stalin was seen wearing a lungi and engaging in discussions with Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam and senior officials, including his cabinet colleagues. The visuals underscored his determination to remain at the helm of state affairs even during his recovery.

On Friday, the Chief Minister posted on the social media platform X, stating that he had formally sent a petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who will hand it over during the PM’s visit to Tamil Nadu.

The petition includes demands for the timely release of education funds, the devolution of the state’s share of taxes, and other pressing issues concerning the state.

Stalin’s active involvement in governance during his hospital stay has drawn praise from DMK supporters and political observers, who say it reflects his commitment to the state’s administration.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.