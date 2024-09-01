TN Chief Minister signs Rs 400 crore contract with Ohmium in San Francisco

Chennai, Sep 1 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is on a 17-day trip to the United States to garner investment, has signed a Rs 400 crore contract with Ohmium in San Francisco, which will generate 500 jobs.

In a social media post on X, Stalin said, “Another successful day in San Francisco! We’ve secured a Rs 400 crore investment from Ohmium in Chengalpattu district, creating 500 jobs. This marks a significant step in nurturing the ecosystem for green energy production and fuelling a sustainable future!”

Stalin has also visited the headquarters of Google, Apple and Microsoft and has entered into MoUs with these tech giants for investments in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister has also signed several MoUs with major companies in San Francisco.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said that the CM signed an MoU with Nokia for a New Nokia R&D centre which will be their largest Fixed Network test bed in the world for innovation in 10G, 25G, 50G and 100G PON.

This centre as per the MoU will be set up at SIPCOT, Siruseri, Chengalpattu with an investment cost of Rs 450 crore. This project will generate 100 jobs.

Stalin also signed a MoU with the PayPal group for an Advanced Development Centre focussed on Artificial Intelligence which will be set up in Chennai and will provide 1000 jobs.

Another MoU was signed with Yield Engineering Systems for a product development & manufacturing facility for semiconductor equipment to be set up at Sulur, Coimbatore. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 150 crore and will generate around 300 jobs.

The Chief Minister also signed an MoU with Microchip for an R&D centre in Semiconductor technology to be set up at Semmancherry, Chennai which is expected to generate 1500 jobs at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore.

The statement said that an agreement is also signed with Applied Materials for an Advanced AI-enabled Technology Development Centre for Semiconductor manufacturing & equipment to be set up at Tharamani, Chennai, which is expected to generate 500 jobs.

Stalin also signed an agreement with Infinx for a Technology and Global Delivery Centre to be set up at ELCOT in Vadapalanji, Madurai district at a cost of Rs 50 crore, which will generate 700 jobs.

The Chief Minister also signed an MoU with Ohmium for a manufacturing facility of components for electro-user manufacturing and hydrogen solutions systems which is to be set up at Chengalpattu at a cost of Rs 400 crore. The project is expected to generate 500 jobs.

He has also entered into an agreement with GeakMinds for an IT&Analytics Services Centre to be set up in Chennai for generating 500 jobs.

Chief Minister Stalin is accompanied by his wife Durga Stalin, Tamil Nadu industries minister T.R.B. Raaja and a horde of senior officials, during his trip to the United States.

The Chief Minister is visiting San Francisco and Chicago during his 17-day trip that commenced on August 27 and will continue till September 14 when he will be back in Chennai.

The Chief Minister is travelling to the United States eight months after the Tamil Nadu government signed MoUs worth over Rs 6 lakh crore during the third edition of the Global Investors Meet.

